Crowd in UP village kill wolf in an ambush

At last, the villagers of Mahsi Tehsil in the Bahraich district could take a sigh of relief after a wolf was killed by a mob.

Forest officials said on Saturday night that the wolf barged into a house in Majra Imam Khan Purwa of Tamachpur Gram Panchayat of the Mahsi Tehsil area and tried to attack Niaz (3) who was lying in the bed with his mother. The mosquito net that proved a barrier between the wolf and the child and his mother waking up in time saved the situation.

Seeing the wolf, as the mother raised an alarm the wolf left the home grabbing a goat tied nearby. Niaz’s uncle Arif said after hearing the noise, a large number of people from neighboring villages came out and surrounded the wolf from all directions. Eventually, the crowd was able to kill the animal.

On getting the information about the death of the wolf, top officials including the DFO reached the village and took possession of the dead body.

DFO Ajit Pratap Singh said the village has been inspected. There were injury marks on the wolf’s body and blood was coming out of the mouth. The body has been taken into custody and sent to the range office for postmortem. Case action will be taken against unknown persons in the matter.

More than 55 villages of Mahsi are under threat from wolves since last 7 months. The wolves have so far killed 10 people and injured more than 50 people. The Forest Department has caught 5 wolves from Sisaiya Chudamani village in which one died during the rescue. The department was searching for 6 wolves.