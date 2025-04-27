Cross-Border Firing Continues Amid NIA Probe Into Pahalgam Massacre

Five days after terrorists shot dead 26 tourists in Pahalgam, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case from the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

As per media reports, acting on an order issued by the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation (CTCR) division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the investigation agency has filed a fresh FIR in the case.

As reported previously, following the massacre, the security forces had launched massive counter-insurgency operations in the valley, which also included door-to-door search operations. A list including 14 local terrorists has been compiled by the intelligence agencies, amidst the ongoing escalation in the region. The list of the terrorists actively operating in Jammu and Kashmir includes men in the age group of 20 to 40 years.

The names include, Adil Rehman Dentoo (21), Asif Ahmed Sheikh (28), Ahsan Ahmed Sheikh (23), Haris Nazir (20), Aamir Nazir Wani (20), Yawar Ahmed Bhat, Asif Ahmed Khanday (24), Naseer Ahmed Wani (21), Shahid Ahmed Kutay (27), Aamir Ahmed Dar, Adnan Safi Dar, Zubair Ahmed Wani (39), Haroon Rashid Ganai (32), and Zakir Ahmed Ganie (29). As per the reports, those on the list are reportedly having links with Pakistan-backed terror outfits- Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to whom they are providing logistical and ground-level support to the terrorists from Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan continued to engage in cross-border firing on the third day. “On the night of 26-27 April 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control in the areas opposite Tutmari Gali and Rampur Sectors. Our own troops responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire,” said an army spokesperson.