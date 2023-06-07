Dreaded sharp shooter of Mukhtar Ansari, Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva, a criminal of western UP, received critical injuries in a shoot out inside the civil court premises in the state capital on Wednesday.

Initial report said that a child and a policeman were also injured.

The shooters came dressed as lawyers and started indiscriminate fire on Jeeva just outside SC/ ST court.

One of the assailants was nabbed and got injured in the thrashing by the lawyers.

Jeeva was currently lodged in Lucknow jail for serving life term in a murder case. Recently his property was also attached by the administration.

Jeeva was also reported to be involved in the murders of BJP leaders Brahma Dutt Dwivedi and Krishnand Rai.

Jeeva was serving life term in Dwivedi case but was let off in the Krishnanand Rai murder case.

There are around 22 criminal cases against him. Meanwhile lawyers staged protest over the incident.