Cricket binds India with the Caribbean like no other medium: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the role of cricket that serves as a unique bond connecting India with the Caribbean during his interaction with several cricket personalities from the West Indies.

West Indies cricket legends Clive Lloyd, former World Cup-winning captain, batter Alvin Kallicharran, and ex-spinner Devendra Bishoo interacted with Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Guyana on Friday.

The PM arrived in Guyana on Wednesday, making it the first visit by an Indian head of state to the country in 56 years. He met the cricket personalities along with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali on Thursday.

Advertisement

“Innings of friendship! PM @narendramodi along with President @DrMohamedIrfaa1 of Guyana met with prominent Cricket personalities from the West Indies today in Georgetown,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X.

“Talking of people-to-people ties, the PM noted that Cricket binds India with the Caribbean like no other medium!” the post added, sharing photos of the meeting.

Terming his visit as a “significant milestone” in bilateral relations, Prime Minister Modi thanked Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali for the warm welcome and reflected on his personal connection to the country, recalling his visit 24 years ago as a private citizen.

PM Modi is in Guyana on the last leg of his three-nation visit, which included a trip to Nigeria, the first to the West African country by an Indian PM in 17 years. From Nigeria, Modi travelled to Brazil to attend the G20 Summit.

In Brazil, he met global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.