Crackdown on street crime in Delhi: Snatchers, robbers held

Constant incidents of street crime prompted the Delhi Police to swung into action and curb such incidents in the national capital.

In Dwarka area, the Special Staff of the Delhi police arrested four snatchers along with two other persons who used to buy stolen articles.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka district), M. Harsh Vardhan said a team was formed to nab the snatchers and burglars.

“In pursuit of this, the team visited the spots and analysed CCTV footage and route followed by snatchers. As per analysis, it came to know that all the snatchings were done in the morning,” the DCP added.

A serial snatcher identified as Vikas alias Vicky was arrested after a tip-off was received about his presence in the area. During frisking, one gold chain was recovered from his possession.

Upon interrogation, Vikas disclosed that he snatched the gold chain from Ambrahi village in Dwarka. He was previously involved in more than 32 cases of snatching.

“He committed snatchings with his girlfriend Sonam alias Galu and at that time they were known as Bunty-Babli,” Vardhan said.

Three more snatchers, in another operation on June 26, identified as Aniket alias Laloo, Aakash alias Chiddi and Shubham alias Shivam were arrested by the police.

In Delhi’s north district, two snatchers of the Kapil gang of pickpockets, were arrested by the police. Both of them were habitual criminals.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (north district), Anita Roy said they had received information that two pickpockets-cum-snatchers, Kapil and Rahul, would come near Hansraj College, Delhi University, to dispose off the snatched and stolen articles.

Thereafter, a police team was constituted which laid a trap near Hansraj college.

As the suspects reached the college, the police party swung into action and apprehended both the accused.