Crackdown on gang rivalry: Three Ashish Chopra associates held for double murder

In a major breakthrough in the ongoing war against organized crime, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police, in a joint intelligence-led operation with the Ferozepur Police, arrested three key associates of the Ashish Chopra Gang.

The trio is accused of involvement in the recent sensational double murder of Rishabh and Shalu, a case linked to escalating gang rivalry between the Ashish Chopra Gang and the Nata Gang.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Manpreet Singh alias Mannu, resident of Ferozepur; Ramandeep Singh, resident of Ferozepur, and Sonu, resident of Faridkot. According to the police, the arrests were made following a series of meticulously planned operations based on actionable intelligence.

When the police raided a hideout in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Ramandeep and Sonu opened fire at the raiding team in a bid to flee. However, they were swiftly overpowered and taken into custody.

In a separate incident, Manpreet Singh alias Mannu was intercepted by police in Ferozepur. In a desperate attempt to evade arrest, he opened fire on the police party. In the retaliatory action by law enforcement, he sustained a bullet injury and was apprehended.

The police have confirmed the recovery of three pistols, seven live cartridges, and four empty shells from the accused. Further investigations have revealed that Manpreet Mannu was the primary shooter in the double murder case, and his arrest has also led to the resolution of another pending murder case in Ferozepur.

Sharing details on Tuesday in a social media post on X, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said: “In an intelligence-based operation, Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) Punjab in a joint operation with Ferozepur Police arrests three associates of Ashish Chopra Gang who were recently involved in sensational double murder of Rishabh & Shalu due to Gang rivalry between Nata Gang & Ashish Chopra Gang at #Ferozepur.”

“Details of arrested accused: 1. Manpreet Singh @ Mannu r/o Ferozepur 2. Ramandeep Singh r/o Ferozepur 3. Sonu r/o Faridkot. Acting on a specific input when police party raided the hideout of Ramandeep & Sonu in Sri Muktsar Sahib, they tried to flee and fired at Police party. In another input, Police team tried to stop the Manpreet Mannu at Ferozepur, but in a bid to escape arrest, he opened fire at the police party, in the retaliatory fire he received a bullet injury.”

“The arrest of these accused has further led to cracking of another murder case at Ferozepur. Manpreet Mannu was the main shooter in this incident. Recovery: Three pistols along with 07 live cartridges and 04 empty shell. Their arrest marks another significant step in the ongoing crackdown on inter-rivalry crime. Further investigation is underway to identify other associates and establish backward and forward linkages,” further wrote the DGP.