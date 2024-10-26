CPM not to take action against PP Divya in haste

The CPI-M state secretariat on Saturday decided not to initiate any party-level action in haste against the former Kannur district panchayat president PP Divya, who has been booked by the police for abetment to suicide in the death of the ADM Naveen Babu.

The meeting held in Thrissur reached a consensus to delay any action against Divya until the court pronounces the verdict on her anticipatory bail on October 29th.The party decided to let the law take its due course and take measures based on the court verdict . The CPI-M holds the view that all matters related to the death of ADM Naveen Babu should be proceeded legally. In this connection, information has come out that PP Divya will not surrender. Divya’s lawyer has stated that she will not surrender until the verdict on her anticipatory bail application is pronounced .The Thalassery Principal Sessions Court will pronounce its verdict on the anticipatory bail plea of P P Divya, former district panchayat president, who is charged with abetment of suicide in connection with the death of ADM Naveen Babu , on October 29

Meanwhile, TV.Prashanth, a contractual employee at Kannur Medical College Hospital, who has applied for NOC to start a petrol pump at Chenglai in Kannur and the complainant in the bribery allegation against ADM Naveen Babu has been suspended from service . The suspension was announced on Saturday and comes following a departmental-level investigation into Prashanth’s conduct, which revealed serious violations of rules and regulations related to government employees. Prasanth’s action of engaging in private business ventures is seen as a serious violation of rules, code of conduct and a breach of discipline.

