CPM leader VS Achuthanandan turns 101

Legendary Communist leader and former Kerala chief minister VS Achuthanandan, who is often hailed as the “Fidel Castro of Kerala”, turned 101 on Sunday.

Having completed a century of life, this birthday is especially significant for the veteran leader, who is fondly known as VS among his legion of supporters. Currently, leading a retired life at his home here, Achuthanandan’s birthday passed without much celebration this year also. However, party workers and admirers ensured the day did not go unnoticed, commemorating the occasion with the distribution of laddus.

Velikkakathu Shankaran Achuthanandan fondly referred to as Comrade VS, has been an extremely popular leader who always enthralled and inspired the masses, and was inspired in turn while interacting with them. He had played a crucial role in raising the Communist Party in Kerala right from the grassroots level.

The life of VS is also a part of the social and political history of Kerala. VS, the only living Keralite among the 32 leaders who walked out of the CPI national council in 1964 to form the CPI-M was active in politics until five years ago, when ill health forced his retirement.

Born on October 20, 1923, at Punnappra in Kerala’s Alappuzha district, VS’s journey through the political landscape is a testament to his enduring legacy and tireless efforts to bring about positive change in Kerala society

He lost his mother at the age of 4 and subsequently lost his father at age 11. He was forced to quit his studies after finishing 7th standard in school. He started working by helping his elder brother in a village tailoring shop to meet daily expenses. When VS was 17 years old, he joined the Communist Party. He became a delegate at the Communist Party Congress in 1943. He took part in the historical Punnapra – Vayalar uprise in 1946 after which he was taken into custody where he was brutally harassed.

Once seen as the most rigid Communist leader, VS undoubtedly played a significant role in building the Left movement in Kerala. His political and legal fights against R Balakrishna Pillai, P K Kunhalikkutty, and Vellappally Natesan are a testament to his willingness to go to any extent for his political convictions

A seven-time legislator and the 11th chief minister of Kerala, VS served as Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly for three terms. As chief minister, he led the historic Munnar eviction drive against illegal encroachments despite opposition from within his cabinet.

In his later years, when the CPI-M tilted towards capitalism and yielded to the influences of liberal forces, VS became increasingly isolated, witnessing his supporters leave him one by one to align with the party’s new political dynamics. However, through resilience and determination, he remained a towering figure in CPI-M politics

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI-M state secretary M V Govindan extended their birthday greetings to the Communist veteran.