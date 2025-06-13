CPI(M) slams Israel’s attack on Iran, urges India to condemn aggression

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), while condemning Israel’s attack on Iran, called the Jewish nation a “rogue state” that consistently violates international laws and conventions.

In a statement, the CPI(M) Polit Bureau demanded an immediate halt to Israel’s military operations and called on the international community, led by the United Nations, to intervene and restrain the Jewish nation’s aggression.

“The Communist Party of India (Marxist) strongly denounces the Israeli attack on Iran and demands an immediate halt to the ongoing military operations. This act once again demonstrates that Israel is behaving like a rogue state, launching attacks on countries in West Asia at will and violating international laws and conventions,” the Left party said in the statement.

Israel today launched unprecedented strikes on Iran, targeting its nuclear program and senior military leaders in an attack General Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard, was killed. The attack may have cascading implications as it may lead the Middle East into fresh uncertainty, increasing the risk of a regional war.

The party urged the international community to intervene, without delay, to restrain Israel’s aggression and prevent further escalation.

The CPI(M) also criticized India’s decision to abstain from voting in support of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly, saying it emboldens Israel’s aggression. The party demanded “the BJP-led government end its tacit support for Israel and take a clear stand for peace and justice in West Asia”.

Asserting that the attack on Iran has raised concerns about the potential for a broader regional conflict and deeper instability in West Asia, the CPI(M) highlighted the need for the international community to take a firm stance against Israel’s aggression and work towards a peaceful resolution.

“The international community, led by the United Nations, must intervene without delay to restrain Israel’s aggression. The Government of India must add its voice to the global condemnation of this attack and actively urge Israel to cease its military operations immediately,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, India has expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, calling for restraint and diplomacy to resolve the situation. The Ministry of External Affairs has urged both sides to avoid escalatory steps and utilize existing channels of dialogue to work towards de-escalation.