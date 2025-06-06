CPI(M) accuses PM Modi, BJP of utilising ‘Operation Sindoor’ for electoral gains

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to reap an electoral mileage from ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the forthcoming state assembly elections in Bihar and West Bengal.

“After ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Prime Minister and the BJP have sought to utilise this military operation for partisan political purposes. The speeches of Prime Minister Modi, utilising the operation for electoral purposes, were glaringly evident in Bihar and West Bengal, ” the CPI (M) Central Committee resolved at its meeting on Friday.

The CPI (M) Central Committee, which met for the first time after being elected in the 24th party Congress on 3-5 June raised serious concerns over government’s handling of key issues particularly the US intervention in resolving issues between India and Pakistan, which it said was “against the country’s political consensus.”

Taking exception to the government’s failure to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the terrorist attacks and their aftermath, the CPI (M) top panel resolved that “there are many serious questions that warrant an immediate answer from the government.”

The CPI (M) panel also expressed serious concern about attempts made by the BJP and the RSS to spearhead a “communal polarisation.”

“The BJP/RSS have intensified their communal campaign, spreading hatred against the minorities. Trolls were unleashed on the families of victims, the army’s spokesperson, and the foreign secretary. Instead of acting on them, the government chose to remain silent, showing its tacit support for the hate campaign. A large section of the mainstream corporate media also spread jingoistic, communal venom that damaged the reputation of our country,” it said.

On the issue of economic policies, the CC noted that the government was “deliberately concealing the reality of the economic situation, hiding facts like widening inequalities and livelihood crises.”

“The government is aggressively pursuing privatisation of key sectors like defense, mining, and nuclear power, compromising sovereignty and security,” the party panel said.

The CC resolved to extend its support to the July 9 general strike called by central trade unions and demand action on various issues.

The party also demanded immediate relief and rehabilitation for those affected by unseasonal floods in the North East.

On the question of election preparations, the party panel said it had started consultations with Left and secular opposition parties in Bihar to jointly work for the defeat of the BJP and its allies in the upcoming elections.

As regards the future plans, the Left party decided to observe a week-long campaign in June against terrorism, war-mongering, and efforts to spread communal hatred.

The party also decided to dispatch a delegation to Kashmir on June 10-11 to assess the situation.

The party will also organise protests against the Israeli genocide in Gaza, Palestine.

It further decided to organise programs to “expose the authoritarianism of the present government on the occasion of the 50 years of the declaration of emergency.”