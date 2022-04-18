CPI (M) politburo member Brinda Karat writes letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Jehangirpuri communal violence

CPI (M) politburo member Brinda Karat today wrote a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on the Jehangirpuri communal violence and asked if the police had given permission to Bajrang Dal youth wing members to carry arms while walking in a procession on 16 April.

Karat said there was video evidence of members of the procession having flaunted their arms. “It is also unclear from your statement whether there is an investigation into the role of the police,” she said.

“Who is accountable for allowing an armed procession to stop in front of a mosque shouting provocative and aggressive slogans at the exact time when the prayers to break the Roza fast were scheduled to begin,” she said.

In her letter, written jointly with Delhi CPI (M) Secretary K M Tewari, she said “It is most unfortunate that some police personnel suffered injuries during the course of duty.”

The CPI (M) has demanded a time-bound “judicial inquiry/an impartial investigation” into the incidents, she said.

Karat said this letter was to appeal to you to take action against the police personnel who allowed the procession to carry weapons; who were responsible for the lack of adequate arrangements and who permitted the procession to stop in front of the mosque.

If senior officers of the range had ensured due diligence before giving permission for the procession, and if adequate police arrangements had been made, the incidents would not have taken place,” she said.