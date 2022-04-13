CPI (M) condemns violence during Ram Navami processions; tells people to foil attempts to divide people on religious lines

The Communist Party of India (M) today expressed concern over communal violence during processions on the occasion of Ram Navami in several States in India — Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Jharkhand.

Questioning the role of administrations in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Bihar, the party said they had given permission for the processions to pass through minority areas without adequate preparations.

The CPI (M) said the processions were used to shout the most provocative slogans while passing through the minority inhabited colonies leading to altercations followed by stone-pelting.

“In the first such incident which occurred in Khargone it is no coincidence that BJP leader Kapil Sharma the serial offender of hate toxic speeches such as those he had made prior to the communal violence in the Capital, was present in the area,” the party said.

In addition, in Madhya Pradesh without the due process of law, the property of those accused of being “rioters,” almost all of them from the minority community, has been demolished. This is nothing but bulldozing the law and the Constitution of India, the Left party said.

The CPI (M) has condemned the use of religious festivals to promote communal politics and appealed to all sections of people to maintain peace and foil the objective of those who wish to divide people in the name of religion.