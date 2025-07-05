CPI-M backs global ‘Silence for Gaza’ campaign to protest Israeli offensive

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has endorsed the global campaign Silence for Gaza, urging people to switch off their mobile phones daily from 9 pm to 9:30 pm (local time) as a symbolic act of solidarity with the people of Palestine.

In a Politburo statement, the CPI(M) condemned what it described as a “brutal, genocidal assault unleashed by Israel” and called for collective global action against war crimes in Gaza. The party emphasized the need to expose and hold accountable multinational corporations allegedly complicit in the offensive.

Quoting from a recently released UN report titled *From Economy of Occupation to Economy of Genocide*, the CPI(M) said the role of these corporations in enabling and profiting from the conflict must be publicly scrutinized.

“The sinister role of these corporations must be exposed, and they must be held accountable to the people,” the party said.

The CPI(M) also highlighted the role of surveillance capitalism, accusing corporations of profiting from users’ digital footprints while allegedly facilitating atrocities.

“These corporations feed off our digital footprints, even as they enable genocide. Shutting off our mobile phones for half an hour each day is a small but powerful act of digital disruption—a strike against the surveillance capitalism that bankrolls Israel’s genocide and apartheid,” the statement read.

Urging nationwide participation, the party appealed to people to refrain from using social media—by not posting, liking, or commenting—during the designated half-hour protest.

“In joining the global ‘Silence for Gaza’ campaign, the CPI(M) stands with the Palestinian people. Let this collective silence be a defiant refusal to be complicit and a powerful assertion that voices against war crimes will not be silenced,” the statement concluded.