CPI (M) alleges MP govt orders biased against Muslims

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is facing criticism over Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s recent orders to check and review madrasas “operates illegally”, and the directives of state Religious Trusts and Endowments Minister Usha Thakur to remove Muslim employees serving in the Maa Sharda Temple in Maihar in the Satna district.

Reacting sharply to the decisions, CPI (M) state secretary Jasvinder Singh, on Thursday, charged the state government with functioning according to the wishes of right-wing communal elements, and not as per the constitution. Singh alleged that the minority community in the state is being deliberately targeted to create an atmosphere of communal polarisation.

Citing Minister Usha Thakur’s directives regarding the Maa Sharda Temple, Jasvinder Singh alleged that the minister has acted according to the wishes of the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The State Religious Trusts and Endowments Department has recently issued orders to the management committee of the temple to immediately sack the Muslim employees serving in the temple. The order also directs the district administration to ensure shutting down of all the meat and liquor shops located near the temple.

The CPI (M) leader stated that the Muslim employees have been serving in the Temple honestly and devotedly since the 1980s.

According to sources, there are three Muslim employees in the temple, who have been working in the capacity of legal advisor, transport management employee and water system staff in the temple management committee since the 1980s.

The CPI (M) leader also criticised CM Chouhan’s orders on madrasas. Through the order issued on the lines of Uttar Pradesh, he alleged that the CM has created an instilled fear in the Muslim community in the state.

At a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation in MP on Wednesday, Chouhan had ordered the review of illegal madrasas.

After the meeting, the CM said illegal madrasas, where fanaticism is taught, would be reviewed. He averred that there would be a zero-tolerance policy towards extremism and bigotry.

Last year when the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had investigated some madrasas in MP over certain complaints of alleged objectionable religious content being taught, it had found that the study material being taught was approved and provided by the government.

It was also revealed that several Hindu children were also studying in these madrasas.