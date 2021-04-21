Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his visits to Portugal and France next month in view of the surge in Coronavirus cases in the country. Modi was to travel to Portugal for the India-EU summit on 8 May and then to France for a bilateral visit.

“In view of the Covid situation, it has been decided, in consultation with the EU and Portuguese leadership, to hold the India-EU leaders’ meeting in a virtual format on 8 May,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. Modi’s bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron might also now take place in the virtual format.