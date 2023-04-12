Covid situation under control, but be vigilant: UP CM

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, said, “in view of the past experiences, it is necessary that we remain alert at every level. We have to be in alert mode.”

While reviewing Covid situation in the state with the state-level Covid advisory committee and Team-9 officials, the chief minister gave necessary guidelines in the larger public interest.

He said Covid cases have been rising for some time now in various states across the nation. “Currently, there are more than 38,000 active cases in the country, though the situation is under control in Uttar Pradesh. Not only is the positivity rate here is low, but the health of the Covid positive patients that have been identified is also normal. According to health experts, this is not a situation to panic about, but to be alert and careful”.

The CM said currently there are 1,791 active cases in UP and the positivity rate has been 0.65% so far in the month of April.

“Special vigil is required in Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Agra, and Meerut districts. An immediate medical facility should be made available to every suspected patient of Covid. In coordination with the local district administration, dedicated Covid hospitals should be made functional immediately in all the districts”, he stressed.

The CM made it clear that vaccine has played vital role in protecting UP from Covid.

“Maximum vaccination has been provided in UP. The report of the covid advisory committee states that there is less possibility of any major threat from Covid in the state, but we should adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour. Elderly people suffering from serious diseases should try to avoid movement in crowded areas as much as possible. Even if they go out, they must wear a mask. Public address systems should be used to inform the public about this. Spread awareness through the public address system even outside the hospitals. Masks should be compulsorily used in hospitals,” he said.

He said the process of municipal elections has started in the state. “There is also a possibility of infection spreading during the election campaign and voting. Necessary actions should be taken by establishing a dialogue with the State Election Commission at the chief secretary level in order to ensure that each voter’s health is secure and that he or she can exercise their right to vote. Covid protection kit should also be made available to the polling personnel as per the requirement.”

He claimed all necessary logistics are available in UP to prevent Covid. Every oxygen plant established last year should be made functional. Ventilators provided to hospitals/medical colleges should be active. Paramedical staff should be deployed. Anesthetic must be deployed wherever there is a ventilator.