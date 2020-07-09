In a significant achievement, the number of recovered cases has overshot the number of COVID-19 active cases by 2,06,588. The number of recovered cases is 1.75 times (almost twice) the number of active cases.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 19,547 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure of recoveries among COVID-19 patients to 4,76,377 as of today.

This is a result of focussed attention on effective surveillance through house-to-house contact tracing, early detection, and isolation as well as timely and effective clinical management of COVID-19 cases.

Presently, there are 2,69,789 active cases and all are under active medical supervision.

India’s COVID-19 recovery rate is also steadily increasing. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 62.09% today.

Deaths per million population in India are 15.31 which translates to a fatality rate of 2.75% whereas the global deaths per million population stand at 68.7.

India is also seeing a steady increase in the growth of daily testing numbers. During the last 24 hours, 2,67,061 samples have been tested. As on date, 1,07,40,832 samples have been tested for identification of COVID-19 in the population.

Concerted efforts by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and ICMR have resulted in an impressive augmentation of the testing labs network in the country, which boasts of 1132 labs comprising 805 labs in the government sector and 327 private labs.

The details are:

Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 603 (Govt: 373 + Private: 230)

TrueNat based testing labs: 435 (Govt: 400 + Private: 35)

CBNAAT based testing labs: 94 (Govt: 33 + Private: 61)

For all authentic and updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines and advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free).

List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf