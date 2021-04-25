Badagalapura Nagendra, president, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, is an angry man today.

Furious with the spate of deaths following the Corona pandemic in the country and the state, along with the surge in cases, he has decided to file a Public Interest Litigation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister, B S Yedyiurappa, and their bureaucrats concerned.

According to him, the deaths are unpardonable as it is the responsibility of the central and state government to protect the people. Addressing newsmen, he also urged the Prime Minister to disclose how much had been collected under the PM Cares Fund and the amount that was disbursed to each state.

Importantly, it was imperative to vaccinate people for free besides providing Rs 10,000 to the poorer sections of society.

The farmer leader proposes to file the PIL in the Karnataka High Court while pleading that the fast spreading Corona virus and the accompanying deaths were simply unacceptable. “If the governments concerned cannot save the lives of Covid patients,” they should at least ensure that their cremation is effected properly.”

In fact, in the current environment it was natural to doubt whether there was any government in the country.

At least, that is how it appeared when one saw the victims’ families running from pillar to post to even cremate their loved ones, he exclaimed.

Significantly, the sharp rise in Corona cases in the country apart, the plight of several families in cremating their loved ones after they fell prey to the virus in the IT capital, for example, has become a cause for concern.

This has forced the civic authorities in the city to earmark some vacant private and government lands, besides looking at suggestions to use the surrounding forest.

Meanwhile, till the time of writing, Karnataka recorded its highest increase in cases in a day at 26,962. In fact, it stood third in terms of the total Covid cases at over 12 lakhs followed by Maharashtra at 41 lakh and Kerala recording over 14 lakh.

The state registered over 14000 deaths so far, going by available reports, At the national level, of course, the surge in cases in the last three days touched over a million with the daily deaths exceeding 2000 , as per latest reports.

Overall, so far, the deaths due to Covid are put at about 1.8 lakh.