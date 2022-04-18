Covid cases nearly double in 24 hrs

India’s new Covid cases have nearly doubled on Monday. According to the reports available 2,183 cases were reported on Monday, which is nearly double from 1,150 reported the previous day.

In the same period, a surge in the Covid related deaths was also recorded. A total of 214 patients died taking the death toll to 5,21,965. However, the fresh Covid deaths also include a backlog of 62 deaths from Kerala. India had reported only 4 deaths on Sunday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said on Monday.

The active caseload has also risen to 11,542, which is 0.03 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

A total of 1,985 patients recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,25,10,773. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,61,440 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 83.21 crore cumulative tests.

The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.32 per cent. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate has reported a considerable rise at 0.83 per cent.

(Agency inputs)