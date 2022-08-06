COVID-19 spike: Union govt asks 7 states including Delhi to increase pace of vaccination

In wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country, the Union government has issued advisory to seven states including Delhi, asking them to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour and increase the pace of vaccination of all eligible population to contain the rise of the COVID-19 infections.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter written yesterday to seven states which includes Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, has said upcoming festivals and mass congregations in different parts of the country may potentially facilitate transmission of infectious diseases, including the coronavirus.

“Renewed attention needs to be paid for ensuring of Covid-appropriate behaviour in crowded places like markets, inter-state bus stands, schools, colleges, railway stations, etc,” the Union Health Secretary

said.

“States should aim to increase the pace of vaccination for all eligible population and accelerate the administration of free precaution doses for 18-plus eligible population at all Government Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) under the ‘COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav’ till September 30,” Bhushan said.

In the letter, the Union Health Secretary further said it is critical to ensure adequate testing is undertaken in all the districts of the state while maintaining the recommended share of RT-PCR and antigen tests.

The state must also closely monitor districts reporting higher COVID-19 cases, positivity rates and clusters to prevent further spread of infection and effective case management, Bhushan said in the letter.

Bhushan requested the states to ensure effective compliance of the revised surveillance strategy for the coronavirus which has been shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The states were advised to actively follow the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat vaccinate and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour within the community.