With 8,049 COVID-19 patients cured in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate has become more than 50%. A total of 1,62,378 patients so far have been cured of COVID-19 making the current recovery rate 50.60%.

This indicates that of all the cases of COVID-19, half of them have recovered from the disease. Timely case identification and proper clinical management have been the road to recovery.

Currently, 1,49,348 active cases are under medical supervision.

ICMR‘s testing capacity for detecting the novel Coronavirus in infected persons is continuously being ramped up. The number of government labs has been increased to 646 and private labs has been increased to 247 (A total of 893). In the last 24 hours, 1,51,432 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested thus far is 56,58,614.

The Union Health Minister on Sunday along with the Union Home Minister held a meeting with the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and Chief Minister of Delhi to review the COVID-19 situation in the NCT of Delhi. Strengthening of containment measures, ramping up testing and adequate health infrastructure preparedness were discussed in the meeting.

