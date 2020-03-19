In an effort to augment Nation’s fight against the severe spread of COVID-19, Indian Navy sets up another Quarantine Camp at INS Vishwakarma, Visakhapatnam, under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) for Indian nationals who are being evacuated from COVID 19 affected countries.

Indian Navy’s Quarantine Camps stand fully equipped to accommodate nearly 200 personnel with all suitable facilities and other aids. The evacuated personnel in the camp will be closely monitored to ensure Social Distancing and under medical supervision in accordance with the protocols laid down by the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India by a team of naval personnel and medical professionals of ENC.

On 13th of March, in full swing Indian Navy triggered its move to combat COVID-19 and had set up the isolation facilities at one of its premier hospital INHS Asvini in Mumbai to treat COVID-19 cases.

The Quarantine camp in INHS Asvini was set-up readily to receive evacuees in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai.

Separate “Fever Clinics” are already in function at all the naval hospitals to prevent the spread of the infection from undiagnosed cases. Health advisories have also been issued to naval ships moving in international waters. All required provisions were set up by the Western Naval Command (WNC), Indian Navy then.

(The writer is a Delhi-based independent contributor to print and online publications )