As the second wave of COVID-19 sweeps through the country unabated, the number of fatalities continue to increase massively in Andhra Pradesh.

At least 93 deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. This takes the state’s cumulative toll to 8,707, while the tally rose to 12,87,603.

12 deaths were reported in Guntur district, followed by 11 in Vizianagaram district, nine in East Godavari, eight each in Anantapur and West Godavari, seven in Nellore, six each in Kurnool and Prakasam, and five each in Chittoor, Krishna, and Srikakulam.

The government and private laboratories in the state tested 105,494 samples during 24 hour period. The state has so far conducted 1,73,67,935 tests.

The period saw 18,832 people recovering from the virus. The cumulative number of recoveries has gone up to 10,88,264.

India recorded 3,66,161 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 2,26,62,575, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 37,45,237.

With 3,754 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death toll is 2,46,116.

In the last 24 hours, 3,53,818 recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 1,86,71,222.

(With IANS inputs)