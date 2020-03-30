In view of the ongoing lockdown due to the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus, the Delhi government has on Monday announced to promote all the students from nursery to class 8 to the next class without examination.

The decision was made public during a digital press conference by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with his deputy Manish Sisodia.

In the press conference, Sisodia said the students of the schools will be promoted under ‘no-detention policy’.

“Exams of up to class 8 could not be held due to the recent violence in northeast Delhi which was followed by the coronavirus outbreak,” Manish Sisodia, who is also education minister, said.

He further told that the government has also decided to start online classes for the students of class 12.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told that strict patrolling in Delhi’s borders has been initiated to prevent movement of migrant workers in Delhi during the lockdown period.

Kejriwal said an alarming situation had arisen when people gathered in Kaushambi, bordering Anand Vihar, over rumours that buses were stationed there to take them home states.

The situation is under control now, he said.

He further told that patrolling has been intensified in the border areas of the city as some people were still trying to enter the city.