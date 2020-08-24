India’s Covid-19 tally sprinted past the 30-lakh mark, just 16 days after it crossed 20 lakh, while 22,80,566 people have recuperated in the country so far pushing the recovery rate to 74.90 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Covid-19 cases in the country jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days, while it had taken 59 days for the cases to cross the 10 lakh-mark.

It took 110 days for Covid-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh, while just 59 days more to go past the10-lakh post.

With a single-day spike of 69,239 infections, India’s Covid-19 caseload mounted to 30,44,940, while the death toll climbed to56,706 with 912 fatalities being reported in a span of 24hours,the data updated at 8 a.m. showed. The Covid-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.86 per cent.

There are 7,07,668 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 23.24 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,52,92,220 samples have been tested up to August 22, with 8,01,147 samples being tested on Saturday.

Of the 912 fresh deaths, 297 are from Maharashtra, 97 from Andhra Pradesh,93 from Karnataka, 80 from Tamil Nadu, 70 from Uttar Pradesh, 48 from West Bengal, 45 from Punjab, 21 from Madhya Pradesh, 15 each from Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala, 14 from Gujarat, 12 from Haryana, 11 each from Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Telangana.

Nine fatalities each have been reported from Chhattisgarh and Odisha, eight from Puducherry, seven from Assam, five each from Bihar and Goa, four from Himachal Pradesh, three from Uttarakhand, two each from Ladakh, Manipur and Tripura while Meghalaya, Nagaland have registered one fatality each.

Of the total 56,706 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 21,995 followed by 6,420 in Tamil Nadu, 4,614 in Karnataka, 3,189 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,881 in Gujarat, 2,867 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,737 in West Bengal and 1,206 in Madhya Pradesh.