On the day of ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday, autos and taxis will be off roads as several unions have decided to extend support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his initiative.

Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh, Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union, Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union and Delhi Taxi Tourist Transport Association among other unions have decided to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We have appealed all our members, including those of Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union, to refrain from taking out their vehicles during Janta Curfew on Sunday,” General Secretary of Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh Rajendra Soni said.

Sanjay Samrat, President of Delhi Taxi Tourist Transport Association said his union welcomed the curfew as it will check the spread of the virus.

Samrat also urged the Prime Minister for financial help to people earning their livelihood on a daily basis.

Earlier, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has also informed that it has decided to keep its services closed on March 22.

It said the move is aimed at encouraging the public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against COVID-19.

“Under Janata Curfew, no one should leave their home or gather in their neighbourhoods. Only those related to essential services should go out,” said PM Modi in his special address to the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ‘Janta Curfew’ in the entire nation on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm — a step to avoid public gatherings and to prevent the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

He also urged the countrymen to call at least 10 people every day and tell them about the ‘Janta Curfew’ as well as the measures to prevent the coronavirus.