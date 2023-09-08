Cousins die of electrocution in UP village, families blame electricity dept

Two young farmers in Dibai village of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district died after coming in contact with a high-tension wire, said officials on Friday. The families blamed the electricity department for negligence.

Police said cousins Sumit, 20, and Krishna, 22, died on Thursday when they had gone to their farm to collect fodder.

According to Sumit’s father Jitendra Singh, a snapped high tension live wire was lying on the field.

“One came in contact with the wire and got electrocuted. The other died while trying to save him. It was all due to the negligence of the electricity department,” he alleged.

SHO of Dibai, Chhotey Singh, said, “Two young men were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead. Their bodies were handed over to families. Prima facie, it appears they died of electrocution. There was an electric pole above them, but it is not clear what actually happened.

“Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dibai visited the spot to prepare a report. We will register an FIR once we receive a complaint.”

The victims belonged to a farming family. Sumit was doing a polytechnic course at a private institute.