Court permits CM Sharma to go abroad

A local court here on Tuesday granted permission to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma for undertaking foreign visit from October 13 to 25 later this month.

Additional District Judge (No. 4) has granted permission to Sharma on application moved by his counsel Ashwini Bohra to facilitate him to visit London to attend Investor Meets for promoting mega “Rising Rajasthan Event”. Later CM will also go to Germany for the same purpose.

The court allowed him for foreign visits on condition that he would submit a detailed schedule about his programmes during the trip. He is also asked to inform the court about his landing back home. It may be recalled Sharma is an accused in a 13 yea-r old case of riot in Gopalganj town of Bharatpur district. He is presently on the anticipatory bail with rider of ‘not to go abroad without the permission from the court.

However, prior to proceeding on visit to Japan and South Korea recently, the CM did not seek the permission from the court. A local lawyer Sanwar Chaudhary had raised the issue before the court seeking contempt of court proceeding against Sharma.