Court extends ASI survey of Gyanvapi campus by 8 weeks

The Muslim side represented by Anjuman Intejamia Masjid Committee suffered a major setback on Friday when the Varanasi district court gave permission to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) application to complete its survey of the Gyanvapi complex by extending the time by 8 more weeks .

The court of District Judge Dr. Ajay Krishna Vishwesh has ordered an additional time of eight weeks (56 days) to complete the survey.

The Survey work in Gyanvapi was halted since Thursday due to protests by the Masjid Committee. After the court order, the survey will restart from tomorrow.

Earlier, the District Judge’s court set a September 2 deadline for completion of the Gyanvapi survey and ASI to submit its report, but this could not happen. On September 2, ASI sought permission from the court to extend the survey of Gyanvapi by 56 days.

Last Monday, the Anjuman Intejamia Masjid Committee had filed an objection saying there was a danger of the mosque collapsing due to the removal of debris and collecting it at one place. The hearing was not held that day due to the lawyers’ strike.

The hearing took place today and after hearing both the sides, the district judge allowed more time to ASI.

The Masjid Committee, objecting to the extension for ASI survey in the District Judge court, said the survey was being done contrary to the affidavit given in the court.

They pleaded that the ASI had permission to conduct surveys using GPR technology but excavations are being carried out at many places in the Gyanvapi complex. They alleged that the debris was being removed by truck.

The Muslim side said the orders of the high court and the Supreme Court were being violated by the ASI team. In such a situation, justice should be done by not giving more time for the survey, they pleaded.