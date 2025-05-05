Couple, their 3 daughters burnt alive as 6-storey building catches fire in UP’s Kanpur

Five members of a family were charred to death when a six-storey building caught fire in Premnagar area under Chamanganj police station in the city.

Police said the fire started late Sunday night in a leather factory, situated in the basement, and within minutes it spread in the entire building.

Among the deceased were a couple and their three minor daughters. The victims were staying on the fourth floor of the building.

The deceased were identified as Danish (45), his wife, Nazmi Saba (42), daughters Sara (15), Simra (12), and Inaya (7). Danish was the owner of the leather factory.

Danish saved his elderly father, but when he tried to save his wife and daughters, he got trapped and was burned alive with them.