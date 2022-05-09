Couple found dead in Bhopal

The deaths of a married couple were discovered in a rented room here by police on Monday.

According to the police, Jitendra and his wife Ranjeeta from Khandwa were sleeping in a rented apartment in Shahpura owned by a relative, Kaluram.

In Khandwa, Ranjeeta had filed for divorce. A team has been dispatched to Khandwa, according to a senior police official at the Shahpura police station.

Jitendra was discovered hanging while the woman’s body was discovered on the bed. According to authorities, it appeared that the guy killed himself after killing his wife, although medics ruled out any strangulation marks on the deceased’s neck.

According to authorities, Kaluram was also there in the house when the crime occurred.

According to the authorities, the pair arrived at Kaluram’s house on Saturday and appeared normal. Kaluram departed for work after Jitendra and Ranjeeta did not come out of their chamber for a long time, but his son waited for the pair to emerge.

When Kaluram’s son received no response after several hours, he became suspicious and called the cops. The bodies were discovered after the police smashed through the door. The post-mortem report was still pending, according to police.

(with inputs from IANS)