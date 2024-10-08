Counting Day: Congress workers begin early celebration, exude confidence in victory in JK, Haryana polls

Congress workers gathered outside the party headquarters on Tuesday morning and raised slogans in support of the party on the counting day for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

Exuding confidence in the party’s victory, the Congress workers said that the belief in the party’s success is a result of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra initiatives, which advocate for farmers, women, and laborers while promoting inclusivity across all castes and religions and resonating well with the public.

Speaking to ANI, Congress worker Jagdish Sharma said, “I think the entire country is congratulating us. Even people from BJP are congratulating us. This is the triumph of victory and defeat of lies. People are liking Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra, and his speaking up for farmers, women and labourers and pushing every caste and religion forward. We are winning Haryana and JK. People are liking Rahul Gandhi. The time is up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government”

Meanwhile, the counting of votes for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana has begun on Tuesday at 8 am.

Advertisement

The J-K assembly election for 90 constituencies was held over three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1, respectively. Meanwhile, polling for the 90 seats of the Haryana Assembly ended on October 5.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday expressed confidence in forming the government for the third time in the state adding that the BJP has worked with honesty whereas Congress did a lot of corruption.

Hitting out at the opposition, the Haryana CM said that the Congress works for power while the BJP works for service.

“Today is the day of counting and I am confident that as a result of the works done by the BJP government in the past ten years, we will be forming the government in Haryana for the third time. Our government will continue to serve the people of Haryana. Congress works for power, BJP works for service,” the Chief Minister said to the reporters.

Nayab Singh offered prayers at Shri Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman Temple located in Brahma Sarovar ahead of the counting of votes for the Haryana assembly elections.

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal stated that 93 counting centres have been set up for 90 assembly constituencies in 22 districts of the state.

Two counting centres each have been set up for the Badshahpur, Gurugram, and Pataudi assembly constituencies, while one counting centre each has been established for the remaining 87 assembly constituencies, where the counting will take place. To monitor the counting process, 90 counting observers also have been appointed by the Election Commission.

A meeting was held to review the counting preparedness with Deputy Commissioners/District Election Officers, to provide instructions for ensuring a well-organized counting process on October 8.

Accurate information on each round of counting will be uploaded in a timely manner, a release said.

Meanwhile in JK, amid speculation over possible permutations and combinations for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday express hope for positive outcome.

“Here’s wishing all my colleagues and allies the very best of luck for today. We fought the good fight and now, InshaAllah, the results will reflect that.” he said.

The Election Commission of India said that an overall 63.88 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The poll panel said that a voter turn of 69.69 percent was recorded in the third phase held on October 1.

The security has been heightened at a counting centre in Jammu.

On the day of the counting, the strong rooms will be opened in the presence of candidates, their authorized representatives, Returning Officers (ROs)/Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), and ECI observers, with videography conducted. Mobile phones will not be allowed inside the counting centres.

During the process, only authorized individuals, officials, or staff will be permitted inside and around the counting centres.

People and political party representatives have been requested not to crowd the counting centres and check the results at home. The results will be available on the Election Commission of India’s website http://results.eic.in/ and through the Voter Helpline App.

Exit polls have predicted that Congress is poised to win Haryana and that the National Conference-Congress alliance has an edge in Jammu and Kashmir.

The results are likely to reflect political sentiments as parties gear up for upcoming electoral battles in Maharashtra, Jharkhand.