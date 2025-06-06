Counter-Intelligence Amritsar busts cross-border arms smuggling module, 2 arrested

In a significant breakthrough against cross-border criminal networks, the Counter-Intelligence wing of Amritsar has apprehended two individuals for their alleged involvement in arms smuggling from Pakistan.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the team intercepted the duo – Sukhchain Singh and Jugraj Singh – while they were transporting a consignment of illegal firearms believed to have been smuggled in from Pakistan-based handler Noor. The operation led to the seizure of eight sophisticated weapons.

According to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, the recovery included three Glock 9 mm pistols, 4 Px5 pistols, and one .30 bore pistol. “An FIR has been registered at PS #SSOC, Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to identify additional handlers and unearth the full extent of this smuggling network,” wrote DGP Yadav in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

