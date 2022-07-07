Could Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi be the next Vice President?

A day after Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and R C P Singh resigned from the Union cabinet on Wednesday, speculations are rife about the nomination Of Naqvi for the post of Vice president amidst the expansion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi cabinet.

A strong buzz about his possible nomination as BJP candidate for VP is circulating within power circles.

As of now, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has been given additional charge of the Minority Affairs Ministry in addition to her portfolio. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been given the additional charge of the Steel Ministry.

Naqvi, who was the Muslim face of the Modi government, did not get re-nominated by the BJP to the Upper House, making it necessary for him to resign from the government as per the Constitutional requirement.

However, Naqvi, on his last day as a member of the Rajya Sabha, said on Thursday that his ‘political and social tenure is not yet over’. His statement has fueled speculations that he will be fielded by his party as its candidate for the Vice President of India, the elections for which will take place on August 6.

The political analysts are also speculating that the fielding of a Muslim face for Vice President Candidate could be a masterstroke for BJP. With many controversies hovering all over regarding BJP’s strong Hindutva image, this could work in favour of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Besides, the names of Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan and former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh as BJP candidates are also doing the rounds on social media for the position of Vice Presidential candidate.

Singh, a leader of the ruling NDA’s ally, Janata Dal (United), was denied a ticket to the Rajya Sabha for another term by his party and will cease to be a parliamentarian from Friday.

The President, on Wednesday had accepted the resignations of the two ministers. According to the sources, on Wednesday, Modi had lauded both Naqvi and Singh at a Cabinet meeting for their contribution to the country during their tenure, in an apparent suggestion of it being their final cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, Scindia tweeted after taking over Steel ministry.