Corruption has become headline of UP govt: Akhilesh Yadav

Stating that corruption has become a ‘headline’ of the Yogi Adityanath government, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav alleged fights among the ministers and officers over the ill gotten money in the name of transfers have rocked Uttar Pradesh.

“Reports of transfer scam from several departments like the Stamp & Registration, Health, Excise, PWD, and others are forcing CM Yogi to cancel the transfer list and taking action on some officials. But everyone knows the transfers have turned out to be a big money minting industry for the ruling party,” he alleged.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Akhilesh Yadav questioned the CM on terming Gorakhpur Link Highway an expressway and alleged huge corruption in the making of this highway. “Can anyone answer how a four-lane road could be termed an expressway? Besides, the government spent over Rs 7,000 crore for a 91-km four-lane highway. Rs 5,000 crore were spent on the highway after giving Rs 2,000 crore compensation for acquisition of land. It means over Rs 50 crore were spent on the construction of one km of the highway, which proves where the money went,” he said.

On the CMO-DM controversy in Kanpur, the SP president said a thorough probe is required after charges were made by the suspended CMO.

Attacking the BJP government further, Yadav said that the saffron party is merging government schools to deprive the poor and the underprivileged of education. He said more than two lakh posts in the Education Department are lying vacant. “Candidates for Shikshamitra and 69,000 teachers have been agitating for a long time but they have not been heard yet. The merger of schools will increase the dropout rate,” he said while demanding that digital attendance of teachers should not be enforced as it was just an effort to harass the teachers.