India is experiencing a sudden incline in COVID-19 cases for the past few weeks. On Friday, it reported 81,466 new COVID-19 cases and 469 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry official website.

On Friday, the country reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in six months.

The death toll in India has climbed to 1,63,396 with 469 new additional deaths, and there are 6,14,696 active cases in India right now.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 1,23,03,131.

In the case of recoveries, 50,356 people have been discharged after recovery on Thursday, taking the nationwide tally to 1,15,25,039.

Eight States, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh continue to show a steep rise in the COVID daily new cases. 84.61 percent of the new cases are reported from these 8 states, Union Health Ministry had reported on Thursday.

Maharashtra reported 43,183 COVID cases, the highest number, with 32,641 recoveries, 249 deaths on Thursday. It was followed by Chhattisgarh with 4,563 while Karnataka reported 4,225 new cases.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an urgent meeting scheduled to be held today. The national capital had on Wednesday reported 1,819 new COVID-19. The city reported 2,790 cases on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 6,87, 89, 138 people have been vaccinated across the country. From Thursday, the government has started vaccinating all people above 45 years.

