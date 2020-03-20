BJP MP Dushyant Singh who is in self-quarantine after he attended a party in which coronavirus positive Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was present, also met President Ram Nath Kovind, Hema Malini, Mary Kom and other prominent personalities after attending singer’s party.

Two days ago, Singh along with his colleagues met the President Ram Nath Kovind over a breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan hosted for MPs from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

President Kovind hosted Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning. pic.twitter.com/Rou6GLrSHH — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 18, 2020

At breakfast, former Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Congress’ Kumari Selja, eminent sportsperson and MP Mary Kom among others were reportedly present.

However, President has tweeted a message regarding coronavirus and importance of self-isolation in the deadly situation.

“The coronavirus outbreak has forced us to keep a respectful distance from others. This isolation, self-imposed or medically mandated, can be taken as an ideal opportunity to ponder our journey so far and the future path,” he said.

The health department officials are trying to ascertain with who all Dushyant Singh met after attending the party in Lucknow.

Singer Kanika Kapoor, best known for her songs “Baby Doll” and “Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan“, tested positive for the novel COVID-19, today. She has been admitted to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow. She might be the first Indian celebrity to have become a victim of COVID-19.

Apart from Dushyant Singh, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh and Congress leader Jitin Prasada were also present at the party and are in self-quarantine state.

District Magistrate of Lucknow has ordered the closure of Taj Hotel till further orders as Kanika Kapoor’s party was hosted in the hotel.