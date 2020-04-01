As many as 14 cases, including four cases of Rajasthan residents and 10 evacuees from Iran, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total positive cases in Rajasthan to 93, health officials said.

One positive case was reported each from Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Dungarpur and Ajmer, said additional chief secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, adding that out of 5,649 samples tested in state, 76 from Rajasthan tested positive while 397 cases are under process.

Out of 76, 14 have turned negative while 5 have been discharged.

Similarly for Iran evacuees who landed in Jodhpur recently, 260 samples have been tested to date out of which 17 have tested positive.

A total of 96 samples have been tested at S.N. Medical College Jodhpur (evacuees from Iran) while 164 were tested at AIIMS Jodhpur. Seven samples tested positive from the medical college on Tuesday while 3 samples tested positive at AIIMS, he said.