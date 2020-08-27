The serological survey would get underway in Meerut, Ghaziabad and Baghpat districts of western Uttar Pradesh from August 28 in order to ascertain antibodies against Covid-19 in people infected with it some time ago.

Under this sero survey the health department will collect samples and data from 3240 persons in Meerut, Baghpat and Ghaziabad districts for which 33 teams have been constituted to begin with.

Under the Sero Survey the blood samples would be collected and tested for Corona virus. If the person had been a Corona positive in the past than it would identify the antibodies being produced to combat with the novel virus. In western UP , the State government has picked up Meerut, Baghpat and Ghaziabad districts for conducting sero survey . So far 11689 Corona positive cases have been reported in these three districts and 193 people have lost their lives due to this virus .

According to Divisional surveillance officer Dr Ashok Taliyan this survey would help to find out about the status of immunity developed by the people during the Spread of Corona virus by developing antibodies .”This survey would help in deciding about the treatment of Corona patients in future “, stated Dr Taliyan.

In all 33 teams have been constituted for this Sero Survey which is likely to be launched from Coming Friday . Of these 13 teams in Meerut and 10 teams each in Baghpat and Ghaziabad have been constituted , informed Dr Taliyan adding that if required more teams would be formed particularly in Ghaziabad as it has a greater area to be covered .Each team will have a medical officer, a lab technician, a lab assistant, an ANM and an Asha worker of the area.

In each of these three selected districts list of 45 areas have been prepared for the survey that has been sent from Lucknow , said Dr. Taliyan adding that these selected areas are further divided into 4 parts and each part is having 6 houses( families).

In each part samples of 24 people ( 19 to 59 years of age) would be collected for Sero survey and in total 1080 samples from 45 areas of every district would be collected . So we will have a survey of total 3240 samples in three selected districts, he said.

A day before the commencement of survey on August 28 all teams would be given initial training , claimed Dr. Taliyan and said that however it would depend upon the arrival of logistics for the survey from Lucknow.

If we get our logistics by Wednesday evening the survey could be started as per schedule on Friday, he added hoping to get the requisites on time. A good number of Corona cases have been reported in the districts of Meerut division particularly Meerut, Ghaziabad and Noida. In the three districts selected for Sero survey so far 11689 cases of corona positives have been reported alongwith 193 deaths .

The maximum 110 Corona deaths have been reported in Meerut district while the positive cases here are 3464. But the number of positive cases are more in Ghaziabad where 7397 people have been infected while 67 deaths have been reported here . However in Baghpat district 828 positive cases and 16 deaths were reported untill now.