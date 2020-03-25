On Day 1 of a three-week nationwide lockdown to fight Coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a cabinet meeting at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, where he, along with other council of ministers were seen following the social distancing norms.

In the meeting, the leaders could be seen sitting at a safe distance of at least two meters.

The total number of Coronavirus cases has climbed to 562 in the country with 11 deaths.

The Prime Minister had last evening announced a “total lockdown” across the country, asking people to “forget about stepping out of their homes” for the next three weeks.

He invoked the epic Ramayana when he said, “Forget about leaving home in the next 21 days. If you cross the Lakshman Rekha, you will invite the virus home.”

However, all essential services will continue and remain functional. List of essential services remains unchanged since March 22nd ‘Janata Curfew’.

The COVID-19 pandemic seriously which has claimed 18,901 lives globally.

Meanwhile, India is not the only country to announce an unprecedented lockdown. Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of United Kingdom also called for a three-week shutdown in the country on Tuesday.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged leaders of the G20 nations on Tuesday to adopt a wartime plan including a stimulus package in the trillions of dollars for businesses, workers and households in developing countries trying to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic.