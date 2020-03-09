External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar interacted with parents of 300 students in Kashmir, who are stranded in Iran on Monday. He reached Kashmir on a surprise visit and assured parents that all students would be brought back but only after pilgrims from Kargil return from Iran.

There are about 2,000 Indians, mostly from Kargil area of Kashmir, stranded in Iran. They had gone to visit a religious shrine in Iran but got stuck as regular commercial flights were suspended between the two countries following the spread of the virus.

Jaishankar met the relatives of the stranded students at Kashmir International Convention Complex situated on the banks of Dal Lake, according to officials.

The relatives of those stranded also included pilgrims in Qom. They demanded demanded that the Centre airlift them from Iran immediately, the officials said.

The foreign minister had on Sunday tweeted on the issue and said that efforts were underway for the return of Indians from Iran.

“Efforts underway for return of Indian pilgrims in Qom in Iran. Screening process has started and follow up arrangements are being discussed with Iranian authorities. This is top priority and Embassy team is fully engaged on this.”

In yet another tweet he said, “Our embassy in Iran continues to maintain close contact with Indian fishermen in Iran. No case of COVID19 reported among them. Ensuring that they have adequate supplies. Will continue to monitor their welfare.”

The minister is scheduled to visit the Passport Office, Srinagar located in Boulevard area of the city and the Passport Seva Kendra in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

On March 7, a flight from Tehran brought swab samples of Indians in Iran to New Delhi who are suspected of having COVID-19 coronavirus infection. The flight, operated by Mahan Air, returned with many Iranian nationals at around 10:30 am Saturday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The swabs would have been reportedy taken to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for tests. Based on the outcome of the tests, those passengers who test negative would be allowed to come to the country later.

Iran has seen the world’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak outside China, with 124 deaths so far.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said all preparations have been made to screen passengers and also follow up cases.

A team of Indian doctors was sent to Iran to ensure that the stranded citizens there are thoroughly examined before boarding the evacuation flight.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had on Thursday informed that a clinic is likely to be set up for screening Indian nationals for COVID-19.

Earlier, the government brought back 767 people from China and carried out two evacuation missions. All of them have been kept in quarantine and have so far tested negative for Coronavirus.

Earlier, on Indians stranded in Iran, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said: “We are particularly concerned about Indian pilgrims and students stranded in Iran. The Indian government is following up with Iran on their condition.”

Meanwhile, on March 7, a 13-member group of tourists from Iran had been quarantined at a hotel in Amritsar and had been asked to not go out till their medical examination is completed, an official said. They reached Amritsar on Thursday night.

They have been quarantined at their hotel rooms, Amritsar Civil Surgeon Prabhdeep Kaur told PTI over phone.

“We are conducting a proper medical examination,” she said adding that they have been asked to not leave the hotel till their medical examination gets over as a precautionary measure. If any of them are found symptomatic (for Coronavirus), then samples will be taken, she pointed out.

The global death toll due to COVID-19 coronavirus has surged above 3,500 and the virus has infected almost 105,000 in 100 countries and territories.

The main countries affected are mainland China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, France and Germany.

Mainland China had 40 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday taking the total accumulated number of confirmed cases to 80,735. The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 3,119,

Italy on Sunday recorded the second-highest coronavirus toll in the world, after reporting a sharp jump in deaths and overtaking South Korea on infections. The number of fatalities nearly tripled, rising from 133 to 366 Sunday.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus have reached 42 in India with new cases being reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.