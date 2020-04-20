With 1,553 coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours, India recorded its biggest single-day spike taking the total number over 17,000. Of the 17,265 cases, 14,715 are active and 2546 are cured. At least 543 deaths have been reported in the country.

Meanwhile, as lockdown restrictions are being relaxed in various parts of the country, the Centre wrote a letter to the Kerala government stating that some of its decisions including opening eateries, allowing travel are in violation to its guidelines. On the contrary, Delhi and Punjab governments have not relaxed the lockdown, the K Chandrasekhar Rao government in Telangana decided to extend the complete lockdown in the state till May 7.

Global infections stand at 2,404,325 with 165,238 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.

US President Trump said some governors had ‘gone too far’ in their lockdown restrictions in his recent press briefing. Trump again criticised the WHO and China over the pandemic. He also said he was prepared to give Iran help to fight the virus. US deaths passed 40,000 on Sunday, making nearly a quarter of the global total, with infections at just under 760,000, or just under a third of the world’s total.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports, New Zealand’s PM, Jacinda Ardern, extended the country’s level-4 lockdown for a week, after which schools and daycare centres will be allowed to open, as well as some businesses. She warned New Zealanders to “keep your bubble as small as possible – you can expand your bubble a small amount to include family members, vulnerable people or caregivers”. The country’s virus death toll stands at 12.