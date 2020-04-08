As the last week of the three-week lockdown began in India the number of active coronavirus cases rose to 5,194 on Wednesday, including the 149 patients who have died and 401 who have been treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, as death toll due to the coronavirus crossed 11,000 in the US, President Donald Trump threatened to cut funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), saying the international group “missed the call” on the coronavirus pandemic. The country has over 398,000 cases and in New York alone, over 3,200 have died.

UK Prime Minister continues to remain in the intensive care however his condition is said to be ‘stable’. The Guardian reports, foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, who is running the government while Boris Johnson receives treatment in hospital for coronavirus, says he is confident the prime minister will recover.

Wuhan, where the virus originated in December, lifted its lockdown on Wednesday after more than 10 weeks.