As the global death toll due to novel Coronavirus reached 16,572 on Tuesday, the World Health Organisation warned that the virus is accelerating. WHO said it had taken 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 cases, and only four for the third 100,000 cases.

The government of India took another to step to contain the virus by halting all the domestic flights from Tuesday midnight to March 31. The total number of cases now stand at 468 and nine deaths. Among the latest two deaths was a 54-year-old man from West Bengal with no history of foreign travel, suggesting the start of community transmission of the virus.

As many as 30 states and Union Territories have imposed a complete lockdown covering 548 districts. Of these Maharashtra and Punjab were put under statewide curfews.

With strict lockdowns placed worldwide, one in five people in the world is currently under orders or requests to stay home. With masks, ventilators and political goodwill in desperately short supply, more than one-fifth of the worlds population was ordered or urged to stay in their homes Monday at the start of what could be a pivotal week in the battle to contain the Coronavirus in the US and Europe.

The United Nations appealed for an immediate global ceasefire, calling on an end to all armed conflicts so that the world can instead focus on fighting Coronavirus.