As India showed over zealousness to applaud and express gratitude to those doctors, nurses, police, media persons and all other workers in different sectors who are at the fore front in this global crisis, on the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by clanking ‘thalis and taali’ (claps) on Sunday, but just in letter, not in spirit as many unpleasant reports of insensitivity and ostracisation of people on mere suspicion of COVID-19 are coming in every day.

After a Manipuri woman being spat at by a man in Delhi and called ‘Corona’, on Monday, and reports of people from the Northeast being targeted by the neighbours, to airlines employees being harassed and targeted by their residential societies. Air India had reported such instances, now on Monday IndiGo also reported instances of its employees being targeted on ” travel history”.

“There are some instances when our employees have been ostracised from their communities as a result of their line of duty and travel history,” IndiGo said in a statement.

“The nation gave a standing ovation to the heroes for their fight against this pandemic on March 22. Our operational crew, in all areas, play an equally important role to keep vital services intact. Our colleagues have been working selflessly to serve the country at this critical juncture,” it added.

And the airlines further appealed ,”Please support our operating colleagues in such a difficult time.”

Earlier, Air India had said in a statement on Sunday that, “It is alarming to note that in many localities, vigilante Resident Welfare Associations and neighbours have started ostracizing the crew, obstructing them from performing their duty or even calling in the police, simply because the crew travelled abroad in the course of their duty.”

“These vigilantes have conveniently forgotten that many a spouse, parent, sibling, child and near and dear one have been brought home safe and secure from affected countries, thanks to the heroic efforts of these Air India crew,” the airline added.

All l international flights have been banned by the country from Sunday for a week and no domestic flights would be allowed from Wednesday onwards.

In his appeal for Janata Curfew, PM Modi asked people, “On that day, at 5 pm, we will stand at our balconies, windows or doors for 5 minutes, we will show our gratitude to those maintaining essential services by ringing bells, sounding sirens and clapping.”

People followed his advice and on Sunday, and came forward for the good cause but there are many instances where people broke the curfew and were on roads in hoards as if celebrating the event.