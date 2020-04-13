Delhi State Cancer Institute has become a Coronavirus hotspot as the number of infected persons from the hospital mounted to 28 with the first being a doctor, who reportedly contracted the infection from her brother who had returned from the UK.

Three more COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday morning from the Delhi State Cancer Institute. These include a patient, an attendant and one security guard.

The hospital had been shut since April 1 to new patients and is being sanitised. The infected included three cancer patients and three doctors apart from nurses and others.

Earlier, Health Minister Satyender Jain said that the chain of infection started after a doctor tested positive after her brother and her sister-in-law returned from the UK. She had visited their house last month.

However, the hospital has claimed that the doctor had contracted Coronavirus from a patient who was asymptomatic.

Several cancer patients, who are already immune-compromised, have been moved to another private hospital after COVID-19 testing.

Not just the Cancer Institute, but doctors from AIIMS, Safdarjung and Mohalla Clinics have also tested positive for the infection in the last few days.

Delhi has so far reported 1,154 Coronavirus cases, including 24 deaths.

The government has added 10 new areas to the list of hotspots in Delhi. With this, the total number of COVID-19 hotspots now stands at 43.

Till Monday, India has recorded 308 deaths related to the Coronavirus pandemic, 35 in the last 24 hours, and 796 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally across the country to 9,152, according to the Union health ministry data.