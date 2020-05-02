With 22 new Coronavirus cases, the number of positive cases has touched 501 in the Taj city, health officials said on Saturday. District authorities have declared nine new hotspots taking the total to 38.

So far 7000 samples have been taken. While 15 patients succumbed to the COVID-19 infection, 126 people have fully recovered and sent home.

In the last three days, the number of cases touched an alarming 111.

In neighbouring Firozabad district, the number of cases has gone up to 122, while Mathura reported ten new cases.

Agra, which is in the red zone, is now totally sealed. Patrolling on the highways has been intensified.

Meanwhile, responding to complaints and appeal for medical support, the SN Medical College opened its emergency ward for non-Covid patients. District authorities have asked the private doctors and nursing homes to provide medical services, after strictly following the protocol and guidelines.

According to the Health Ministry data, Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 2,328 Coronavirus cases and 42 deaths.

India’s Coronavirus cases have crossed 37,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 37,336 including 1,218 deaths while 9,951 patients have recovered, according to the health ministry’s figures released on Saturday.

In order to contain the spread of virus, the government has further extended the lockdown for two more weeks. It was supposed to end on May 3 but has now been extended till May 17. However, some relaxations will be provided to green and orange zones in the third phase of lockdown.