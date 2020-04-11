The Meerut district administration officials who went to seal the Jali Kothi area under the containment plan guidelines were attacked by the residents in which the city magistrate was seriously injured.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Sahni confirmed this to IANS.

According to the district police spokesman, four coronavirus positive cases were found in the area on Friday evening out of which three are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat.

The district administration then declared the area a containment zone.

On Saturday morning, district administration officials along with police and a medical team went to seal the area. However, a mob pelted stones at them in which city magistrate Satendra Kumar Singh was injured, officials said.

Reinforcements had to be called in to control the crowd.

Police spokesperson Pramod Gautam said, “Four persons have been booked under the National Security Act (NSA) in this connection. All four are related to Tablighi Jamaat.”