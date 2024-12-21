Cops use batons, water cannons to stop Youth Cong protesters in Jaipur

The police used batons and water cannons to stop a procession of the Youth Congress that was to reach the Chief Minister’s residence (CMR) in the Civil Lines here Saturday to protest against non fulfilment of promises made by the BJP government. The protesters gathered at the Shahid Memorial here to hold demonstration and dharna to press upon their demands.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, the state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara, and Youth Congress state president and sitting party MLA Abhimanyu Ponia addressed the protesters at the dharna site. After the meeting, “Naukari Do ; Nasha Nahin” chanting youth activists, led by Ponia, started their march to the Civil Lines but were stopped by the police.

The agitated protesters were then seen indulging in verbal clash as well as roughing up with the police personnel. In the bid to dispel and disperse the agitating youths, the police initially resorted to mild lathi charge, but, then later used water cannons. Ponia accused the police of undue action and inflicting atrocities on the in।innocent youths who were raising their voice on their demand.

Earlier, addressing the protestors at the dharna site, party state president Dotasara said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised, 11 years ago, to provide two crore jobs every year, but this promise remained unfulfilled, rather it proved to be a “Jumla”. He also dubbed the ruling BJP as promoter of hate mongers which supress ed the spread of ideals and ideology of Baba Sahib Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Ex-Dy CM Pilot held BJP guilty of breaking promises made to the youths and said that the Bhajan Lal Sharma led party government in state promised jobs to 4 lakh youths but it seemed that they could not give employment even to 400.

Defending LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the AICC General Secretary said “Gandhi and his family are governed by high moral values and a member of the family of such a glorious background would not misbehave, push or pull any body”.