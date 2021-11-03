COP26: CPI agrees with UN General Secretary on environmental protection

The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India (CPI) today agreed with the United Nations General Secretary that all countries must act together to protect the planet and to save humanity.

He has warned the leaders of 190 countries meeting at Glasgow in Scotland on environmental protection that “if we fail we are digging our own graves,” the CPI said.

It was in Paris in 2015 that all countries had agreed to act and to limit global warming to 1.5 degree centigrade, the party said. Though the United States under President Trump withdrew from that agreement, under President Biden, it has rejoined.

The party feels that the US and developed European countries must strictly adhere to the Paris goals.

They should take urgent measures to reduce emissions to zero level by 2050 and by 2030, up to 45 per cent, as agreed in Paris, the CPI said.

It is only a fact that they are the biggest polluters and hence must take the responsibility of addressing the issue, the CPI pointed out.

China has agreed to reduce emission to zero level by 2060 and India announced to do the same by 2070.

Developing nations and underdeveloped nations are not major polluters and need technology and money to raise the standard of living of their people.

For this, the developed countries must come forward to assist them as promised, instead of paying only lip service and refraining from releasing funds of 100 billion dollars as promised.

The recent meeting of G-20 which failed to arrive at any consensus is an indicator of this, the CPI said.

The high-sounding commitments will not have any meaning if domestic policies of nations persist in diluting the targets, the party said.

While the developed nations must keep their commitments to save the planet and human civilization, the developing countries should have a domestic policy of sustainable development, giving due regard to environmental protection, the party said.